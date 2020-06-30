"5 anni insieme" con Le Vele Alassio: luglio parte con un calendario spettacolare

In questa estate 2020 riparte alla grande Le Vele Alassio con una programmazione come sempre spettacolare e di altissimo livello.
Ecco i primi appuntamenti del mese di luglio. Nella gallery fotografica potete trovare un reportage delle fantastiche serate già programmate da giovedì 25 a domenica 28 giugno.
Ma veniamo ai prossimi appuntamenti:
1st July 2020
Wednesday Night
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
CHANGE YOUR MIND
Opening Party
5 Years Together
100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Extravagant
- Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Stravagante
- Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1694060650762328/
03 / 04 July 2020
Weekend Nights
LE VELE ALASSIO
presents
THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE
Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V.
feat. Barbara Bompani
DETAILS
- Dress Code: Elegant
- Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long
- Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long
- Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM
DETTAGLI
- Abbigliamento: Elegante
- Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte
- Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte
- Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30
Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/653004978627830/
INFO & RESERVATIONS
+39 327 97 20 920