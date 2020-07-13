Esplode il ritmo di Mamacita a Le Vele Alassio per una #EstateDaSogno

Metà luglio all'insegna della gioia e del divertimento a Le Vele Alassio.

Ecco il programma di questa settimana:

Touch Me! w/ DJ Matrix Le Vele Alassio

14th July 2020 14th July 2020 Tuesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO presents TOUCH ME! w/ DJ MATRIX Music by DJ Matrix / Francis Key

DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Cool - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/723425768435248/

Change Your Mind w/ Luca Donzelli Le Vele Alassio 15th July 2020 15th July 2020 Wednesday Night

LE VELE ALASSIO presents CHANGE YOUR MIND w/ LUCA DONZELLI Music by Luca Donzelli / Francis Key

DETAILS - Dress Code: Extravagant - Girls / Men +18 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Stravagante - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/706430709918475/

Mamacita • Le Vele • Alassio GIOVEDì 16 LUGLIO L' #EstateDaSogno Mamacita parte da Alassio!! MAMACITA DJs Andrea Pellizzari ROC Stars Rayden a.k.a. "Faccia d'angelo"

PERFORMERS: J'ONS Official Radio Partner Radio 105 Visuals by Bridge Production DETAILS - Dress Code: Cool - Girls / Men +18 all night long

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Cool - Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/198057284823135/

Le Vele Alassio Weekend Nights 17 / 18 July 2020 17 / 18 July 2020

Weekend Nights LE VELE ALASSIO presents THE LANGUAGE OF LOVE Music by Francis Key / Giorgio V. feat. Barbara Bompani

DETAILS - Dress Code: Elegant - Friday: Girls / Men +18 all night long - Saturday: Girls +18 by 12:30 AM | Girls / Men +21 all night long - Entry on reduction list by 12:30 AM DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Elegante - Venerdì: Donna / Uomo +18 tutta la notte - Sabato: Donna +18 entro 00:30 | Donna / Uomo +21 tutta la notte - Ingresso in lista riduzione entro 00:30

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/730847671025705/

LeVeleAlassio DaytimeParty ChangeYourMind SuperNatural Pawsa

For the first time ever, Le Vele Alassio open the doors during the day for a long open air party under the sun, waiting to enjoy the magical beauty of the sunset and then ending with something unexpected!

Per la prima volta in assoluto, Le Vele Alassio aprono le loro porte durante il giorno per un lungo open air party sotto il sole, in attesa di godere la magica bellezza del tramonto per poi concludere con qualcosa di inaspettato!

19th July 2020 Start H 03:00 PM LE VELE ALASSIO presents DAYTIME PARTY CHANGE YOUR MIND invites SUPERNATURAL w/ PAWSA TIME TABLE 15:00 > 18:00 - Francis Key 18:00 > 20:00 - Nicola Gavino 20:00 > ??? - Guest: PAWSA ??? > END - 100% Change Your Mind Soundsystem GREEN APERITIF 15:00 > 18:00 - Catering by Scola Restaurant of Castelbianco

DETAILS - Dress Code: Wild - Girls / Men +18 all party long - Free bus service from "Bar della Stazione" of Alassio - Possibility to organize bus service from Turin

DETTAGLI - Abbigliamento: Selvaggio - Donna / Uomo +18 per tutta la durata del party - Servizio navetta gratuito dal "Bar della Stazione" di Alassio - Possibilità di organizzazione pullman da Torino

Evento Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/967191640368581/

PRENOTAZIONE TAVOLI +39 328 28 28 721 INFO & LISTE +39 327 97 20 920