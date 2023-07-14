Calcio, Tornei Estivi. Ecco le finaliste della Savona Cup! Domani il gran finale

La Savona Cup conosce ora le sue finaliste! Bar del Comune e Taverna dei Peccatori & Harena Blanca si giocheranno domani il titolo della 6° edizione. Vezzolla e compagni ribadiscono il successo dell'andata, mentre dall'altra parte del tabellone il pari premia i padroni di casa forti della vittoria di qualche giorno prima:
SEMIFINALE RITORNO
13/07/2023 21.00 Bar del Comune - Los Latinos (TRINCEE) 6-4
13/07/2023 21.30 Taverna dei Peccatori & Harena Blanca - Complici / Impresa Edile Petrit Lleshi (POMINA) 4-4
E’ possibile consultare i marcatori delle sfide e il programma della manifestazione CLICCA QUI
Questo il programma della serata di domani al campo delle TRINCEE, sfide che precedono una ricca premiazione:
3°/4° POSTO
15/07/2023 20.30 Los Latinos - Complici / Impresa Edile Petrit Lleshi
1°/2° POSTO
15/07/2023 21.30 Bar del Comune - Taverna dei Peccatori & Harena Blanca
