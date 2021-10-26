Sanremese calcio, dopo il k.o. contro la Lavagnese parla Mister Matteo Andreoletti:" Siamo poco lucidi sotto porta. Motivo dell'espulsione? Non ne ho idea. Arbitri troppo permalosi"

<video style="box-sizing: inherit; position: absolute; top: 0px; left: 0px; width: 300px; height: 168.75px; font-size: inherit; color: inherit; line-height: inherit; " tabindex="-1" playsinline="playsinline" webkit-playsinline="true" preload="none" poster="https://vid1aws.smiling.video//SmilingVideoResponder/Image?id=2021/9/26/206885.jpg&cc=b7131ca9-23e2-49ef-aa51-57e97b990a1e&preferredSize=1" class="vjs-tech" id="vid0_html5_api"></video>

<button style="box-sizing: inherit; background: none rgba(25, 37, 90, 0.99); border-width: initial; border-style: none; border-color: initial; color: rgb(255, 255, 255); overflow: visible; font-size: 2.2em; transition: border-color 0.4s ease 0s, outline 0.4s ease 0s, background-color 0.4s ease 0s; appearance: none; font-family: SmilingButton2; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; width: 2em; position: absolute; top: 84.375px; left: 150px; padding: 0px; cursor: pointer; opacity: 1; border-radius: 50%; margin-left: -1em; display: block !important; line-height: 2em !important; height: 2em !important; margin-top: -1em !important; " aria-disabled="false" title="Play Video" aria-live="polite" type="button" class="vjs-big-play-button">Play Video</button>