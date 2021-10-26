Mafia, blitz a Latina: 33 misure cautelari
SPORT | 26 ottobre 2021, 07:05
Sanremese calcio, dopo il k.o. contro la Lavagnese parla Mister Matteo Andreoletti:" Siamo poco lucidi sotto porta. Motivo dell'espulsione? Non ne ho idea. Arbitri troppo permalosi"
Condividi
Al tecnico ha fatto eco il capitano Simone Bregliano:" Non voglio commentare le situazioni arbitrali. Siamo sfortunati"
Dopo il k.o. interno per mano della Lavagnese, che è anche il terzo stagionale, hanno parlato il tecnico della Sanremese Matteo Andreoletti ed il capitano Simone Bregliano.
Concordi sulla prestazione dei biancoazzurri che hanno creato tanto ma peccando di lucidità nei pressi della porta. Il rammarico più grande è aver mancato il terzo posto e la possibilità di giocarsi il match di Chieri con maggiore serenità.
Sia Andreoletti che Bregliano non hanno apprezzato le scelte arbitrali: il rigore è parso piuttosto dubbio ed anche l'espulsione dell'allenatore, la seconda stagionale, ha destato qualche perplessità, in primis proprio all'interessato.