Calcio | 07 giugno 2024, 17:49

Tornei Estivi, Savona Cup. Il programma dell'ultima giornata della prima settimana

Otto le gare della serata

Dopo il primo giorno di sosta torna la Savona Cup e lo fa in grande stile, queste tutte le sfide della serata:

MARACANA'
20.00 GENERALI 096 (AGENZIA POSTO) & SAVONA E’ – BAR LA PLAYA
22.00 TEAM TONIC – IGLI

TRINCEE
20.30 FC SULTANI – EVEREST
21.30 I.H. INTERNAZIONALE – COMPLICI / IMPRESA EDILE PETRIT LLESHI

SCALETTI
20.00 LA ROCCA – LOS LATINOS TIGRES
21.00 TAVERNA DEI PECCATORI & HARENA BLANCA – BAR MILLY
22.00 EMILIANO PARRUCCHIERE E BARBIERE – DN COSTRUZIONI SRL

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL PROGRAMMA COMPLETO DELLA COMPETIZIONE E I MARCATORI

